‘Qatar Al Fann’ exhibition opens at Fire Station

When cultural heritage meets functional art: Qatar Al Fann Exhibition opened its doors with beautiful artworks for the public to enjoy yesterday at the Fire Station.

For all art lovers in Doha! The Fire Station is back again with another amazing exhibition: Qatar Al Fann. This time, the exhibition features a collection of functional art inspired by Qatar’s rich cultural heritage, adding a unique angle to the pieces.

“We have been keen to spark the role of artists in the community to explore new sectors and spaces in cooperation with local companies that provided an incredible and practical opportunity for Qatari artists and residents to express their creativity through an intuitive project, such as Qatar Al Fann,” said Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Fire Station Artist in Residence.

The exhibition is open to the public at the Doha Fire Station until October 27.

Created by 19 talented Qatar-based artists, the artwork was inspired by Sadu, pearl diving, Arabic calligraphy, Qatari traditional houses, the desert rose, and many more significant cultural elements.

You are all Wellcome to visit the exhibition…where you can see my participation work…my painting on capets…placed in Qatar fire station gallery 4. pic.twitter.com/f7QIGe644w — Q6riya (@Al_Mohannadiya) October 19, 2020

Before the exhibition was opened, artists submitted their artwork for a competition based on creativity, uniqueness, and talent. The selected products will be used in public spaces, hotels, offices, and other places in the country.

“It is our immense pleasure to be supporting such a visionary project like Qatar Al Fann which would be a unique endeavour even at a global level,” said Mohamed Arqoub Al Khaldi, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places at Public Works Authority.

Qatar Al Fann stands distinct for various reasons; the foremost of all is that the products represent Qatari heritage and are made in Qatar,” he added.

Given the great response from the country’s creative community, the Fire Station then decided to showcase the artwork for the public’s pleasure.

