30 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Events

‘Qatar Al Fann’ exhibition opens at Fire Station

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

New On The SceneEventsActivities
Doha Fire Station. [Facebook/ Doha Fire Station]

When cultural heritage meets functional art: Qatar Al Fann Exhibition opened its doors with beautiful artworks for the public to enjoy yesterday at the Fire Station

For all art lovers in Doha! The Fire Station is back again with another amazing exhibition: Qatar Al Fann. This time, the exhibition features a collection of functional art inspired by Qatar’s rich cultural heritage, adding a unique angle to the pieces.

“We have been keen to spark the role of artists in the community to explore new sectors and spaces in cooperation with local companies that provided an incredible and practical opportunity for Qatari artists and residents to express their creativity through an intuitive project, such as Qatar Al Fann,” said Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Fire Station Artist in Residence.

The exhibition is open to the public at the Doha Fire Station until October 27.

Read more: Third Katara handicrafts exhibition unfolds global talents

Created by 19 talented Qatar-based artists, the artwork was inspired by Sadu, pearl diving, Arabic calligraphy, Qatari traditional houses, the desert rose, and many more significant cultural elements. 

Before the exhibition was opened, artists submitted their artwork for a competition based on creativity, uniqueness, and talent. The selected products will be used in public spaces, hotels, offices, and other places in the country. 

“It is our immense pleasure to be supporting such a visionary project like Qatar Al Fann which would be a unique endeavour even at a global level,” said Mohamed Arqoub Al Khaldi, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places at Public Works Authority.

Qatar Al Fann stands distinct for various reasons; the foremost of all is that the products represent Qatari heritage and are made in Qatar,” he added.

Given the great response from the country’s creative community, the Fire Station then decided to showcase the artwork for the public’s pleasure.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

QIB successfully closes $750 million in Islamic bonds

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Islamic bank issued Islamic bonds the second time this year. A total of $750 million Islamic bonds were issued for five years at an...
Read more
Health & Technology

Nationwide health centres to benefit from new PHCC website

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
In an effort to upgrade and digitalise its services, the Primary Health Care Corporation has launched a website that introduces new features to...
Read more
Culture

‘Yes I can’ disability initiative wins Akhlaquna Award

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
An initiative designed to help people with disabilities won this year’s Akhlaquna Award. The winners of this year’s Akhlaquna Award were crowned by Sheikha Moza...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as...

Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...

All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Technology

Saudi minister hints at lifting the illegal blockade

News

Life after COVID-19: what will it be like?

Top Stories

Culture minister: Vocal critics welcome in Qatar

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Best selling author and Qatar resident Layla Saad on fighting racism, white supremacy

Culture Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Doha News interviewed Qatar based author Layla Saad, who is a speaker and teacher on race, identity, leadership, personal transformation and social change. We...
Read more

Meet Qatar’s ‘inclusive’ skating community

Where To Go & What To Do Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Roller blading, or skating, has become increasingly popular in Qatar as residents seek a fun and interactive way to keep fit - all while...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as company delays payments for almost a year

News Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...
Read more

All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Technology Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
After a long wait, Apple has finally announced four new 5G-equipped iPhones in a virtual event on Tuesday, but how different are they from...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.