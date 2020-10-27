Qatar allows extension on contentious Exceptional Entry Permits amid criticism

Residents will now be allowed an extra 30 days to return to Qatar after authorities confirmed an extension to the validity of the Exceptional Entry Permit’s [EEP].

Exceptional Entry Permit (EEP) validity can now be extended for up to 30 days, meaning residents now have a 60 day period to return to the Gulf state from the date that their permit is approved, Qatar’s e-government portal, Hukoomi, said in a tweet on Monday.

The extension must be applied at least a day after the expiration of the previous EEP and the holder must be out of the country to qualify.

The EEP’s are a temporary permit that allow residents and their families to enter Qatar during COVID-19 restrictions.

The measure was imposed to discourage residents of Qatar from exiting the country during the annual summer holidays in a bid to mitigate the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus upon their return.

The strategy would also moderate the return of some 300,000 residents and nationals that were already abroad when news of the airport closure was first announced in August.

While lots of people have been able to obtain the EEP to enter Qatar without issues, many residents and families have been stuck outside the country with no knowledge of whether their EEP’s have been approved or not.

Meanwhile, others have been told that their EEP’s have been rejected without further explanation.

Doha News has extensively reported on EEP’s and has carried residents’ concerns, but has yet to receive a response from the government despite several requests.

