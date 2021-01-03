Qatar among top 10 countries to move to

Qatar ranks 5th among the 10 most popular destinations to relocate to, according to global internet search data.

A recent ranking by Remitly, a global money transfer service, revealed just how many countries across different continents see Doha as a perfect destination for moving in.

The study analysed Google search data from 101 countries, taking a closer look at the average monthly search volume for phrases such as “moving abroad.”

“By analysing the average monthly search volume for phrases commonly associated with researching a move overseas and ranking them with the most-searched-for location within each country, we were able to see which destinations came out top,” the report read.

Out of the search data collected, Qatar came in just before Australia,

ranking 5th after Canada, Japan, Spain, and Germany, consecutively. People living in Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Maldives, Jordan and Sri Lanka, searched for Qatar more than any other potential relocation destination.

Read also: Qatari insurance company launches successful IPO ahead of QSE listing.

Doha’s popularity as a place to move to is largely due to the country’s booming economy and high safety standards. Last July, the Gulf state ranked the safest country in the world, according to a global database site that tracks crime rates and living costs in 133 countries.

Furthermore, the country has maintained the world’s highest GDP per capita, demonstrating the strength of its economy in the face of plummeting oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Remitly also reported that despite covid-19 all but paralysing global flights, there has been an increase in online searches on topics related to moving abroad.

From January 2020 to October 2020 alone, Google searches saw a 29% increase for the ‘how to move abroad’ search, highlighting how many people were thinking of making a ‘life-changing’ decision.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube