Qatar and Algeria boost bilateral ties during visit

The Gulf state is the largest Arab investor in Algeria, accounting for 74% of all foreign investments.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed two memoranda and an agreement over an executive programme in Doha on Sunday.

The signing was conducted during Tebboune’s visit to Qatar ahead of his participation at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit.

One memorandum of understanding (MoU) pertained the establishment of political consultations and coordination between Qatar and Algeria’s foreign ministries.

Another was signed in the field of social development and family between the Qatari and Algerian government.

Sheikh Tamim and Tebboune also signed one agreement on legal and judicial cooperation between Qatar and Algeria on criminal matters.

The two countries signed a second agreement covering the education sector for the academic years 2022-2025.

“The Amir and HE the Algerian President also witnessed the signing of the second executive program in the field of higher education, scientific and technological research of the educational and scientific cooperation agreement between the two countries,” read a statement by the Amiri Diwan.

The signing of the latest memoranda and agreement would further boost Qatar and Algeria’s ties.

Economically, Qatar is Algeria’s largest Arab investor, accounting for 74% of all of its foreign investments. One major investment includes the Algerian Qatari Steel project in the Bellara industrial zone in Jijel, northeast of Algiers.

The $2 billion project has the production capacity of five million tonnes of steel.

Diplomatically, the two countries share similar views on a number of issues. This includes Palestine, where both Qatar and Algeria refuse to normalise with Israel.

The strength of Algeria and Qatar’s ties was seen during the 2017 GCC crisis, when an illegal blockade was imposed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt. Algeria was amongst the countries that did not follow the steps of the quartet and some of their Arab allies.

In 2021, “Qatar expressed its deep regret” over the severing of ties between Algeria and Morocco. The Gulf state called for the need to maintain channels of dialogue to resolve the diplomatic dispute. Algeria said it severed ties with Morocco over “hostile actions” against it.

However the two countries’ views on Syria appear to differ.

Algeria has been reportedly trying to reinstate Syria’s membership in the Arab League ahead of the upcoming summit. The North African country is the host of the bloc’s meeting, which has been postponed to the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Qatar explicitly rejected the restoration of the Bashar Al Assad regime to the Arab League. The Gulf state has long expressed its refusal to normalise with the Assad regime as it continues to commit crimes against Syrians.

The Arab League collectively chose to suspend Syria’s membership at the height of the Arab Spring in 2011.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube