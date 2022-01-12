23.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Qatar and IAEA team up to work on nuclear energy projects

By Haregewoin Mehari

-

Health & TechnologyTechnology
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a United Nations body that promotes peaceful use of nuclear energy, has approved several projects in collaboration with Qatar for the year 2022/2023.

Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has teamed up with the UN’s IAEA to work on a number of projects in the field of nuclear research. Represented by the Department of Radiation and Chemical Protection, the ministry says the planned projects will also cover areas of food safety and will be conducted with the cooperation of the Ministry of Public Health. Other objectives include strengthening Qatar’s capabilities in radiological diagnosis of diseases with Hamad Medical Corporation and Sidra Medicine and bolstering the supervision and monitoring of radiological applications in the environmental, medical, and industrial fields.

The project will also cover the establishment of a secondary calibration laboratory for radioactive devices to improve radiation protection programs in Qatar; the lab is expected to be the largest of its kind in the middle east. Several authorities and institutions are expected to be involved in addition to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change which will be primarily overseeing these initiatives.

Read also: Qatar joins worldwide campaign to reduce food waste

Currently, Qatar has over 35 technical cooperation projects with the IAEA, of which 23 are regional, 10 are on a national scale, and 2 of which are being conducted at a global level.

The projects cover a range of areas including agriculture in improving animal production, medicine, and human health in combating diseases, the environmental sector to combat pollution and climate change, and other areas in aiming to strengthen control over radiological activities and peaceful use of atomic energy.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Thousands benefit from Qatar Charity’s winter aid

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The charity has expanded its efforts globally to help those in need during the winter season.  Qatar Charity has delivered aid to over 20,000 people...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Pfizer CEO says Omicron vaccine will be ready in March

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The leading pharmaceutical's Covid-19 oral treatment had earlier been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval under an emergency use authorisation...
Read more
Politics

Iranian FM visits Qatar in bid to strengthen ties with GCC

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are currently taking place in Vienna, while Saudi Arabia and Iran look at...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.