Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Qatar and Iran envoys raise concerns over humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

By Fatemeh Salari

Iran’s foreign minister raises concerns over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the US-imposed ban on the country’s financial assets.

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution, Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, met with Iran’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, on Tuesday, during a visit by the latter to Qatar.

The two discussed the latest developments with regards to the Afghan crisis and stressed on the importance of attaining security and stability in Afghanistan, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Special Envoy Qomi was appointed by President Ebrahim Raisi following the Taliban-takeover of the government in Afghanistan, in August 2021.

Read more: Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally

The Iranian official stated in a tweet that during the meeting the two exchanged views on “areas of cooperation” pertaining to Afghanistan.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, met in Tehran on September 2021 to discuss the unfolding events in Afghanistan. Sheikh Mohammed noted the importance of having a “unified vision to ensure a comprehensive solution for Afghanistan.”

Iran’s approach to Afghanistan

During the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of government, Iran welcomed the Taliban victory as an indication of the US’ declining influence in the region. The Islamic Republic however grew more cautious as alarm over the treatment of the Shia community under Taliban rule were raised.

In the last weeks of the final US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Iran’s state TV quoted President Raisi saying, “America’s military defeat and its withdrawal must become an opportunity to restore life, security and durable peace in Afghanistan.”

The interim government’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, travelled to Iran on 10 January to meet with his Iranian counterpart, in which Tehran’s foreign minister, Amir-Abdollahian, called for Afghan financial assets, which have been frozen by the US since the Taliban takeover, to be released due to the humanitarian ramifications on the country.

Read more: Qatar to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan

During a recent exclusive interview with Axios, Qatari foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed  bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, refused to answer a question centred around whether or not the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is due to Washington’s decision to freeze $9 billion in Afghan assets.

