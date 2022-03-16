Qatar and Jordan agree to cooperate in aviation sector

The agreement exhibits the growing ties between Qatar and Jordan.

Qatar and Jordan have signed an air services agreement in Doha, enabling Jordanian companies to connect to more global destinations.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the agreement was signed between the Gulf state’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

Jordan’s news agency (Petra) noted that the deal will allow the Hashemite Kingdom’s companies to operate “restriction-free for the number of trips or seat capacity”.

The signing followed a meeting on enhancing aviation cooperation between Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, and Captain Haitham Misto, the Chief Commissioner and CEO, Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

In October last year, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. This was the Jordanian leader’s first visit to the Gulf state in several years.

During the two-day visit, the two countries signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports. Another MoU was signed between the Qatar Investment Authority and Jordan’s Government Investments Management Company (GIMC).

In 2020, Qatar’s Amir visited Jordan for the first time since 2014, where he offered to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians. He had also pledged a $30 million in assistance to the Hashemite’s military pension fund.

There are at least 60,000 Jordanians working in various sectors in Doha including health, education, finance, hospitality, and information technology.

The countries also share numerous military agreements. In 2019, King Abdullah had met with Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah to sign bilateral cooperation agreements between Doha and Amman’s armed forces.

Bilateral trade between Qatar and Jordan has also witnessed significant improvements in recent years.

By the end of September 2021, Qatar’s investments in Jordan’s Stock Exchange reached $847 million. This made the Gulf state the seventh-largest stakeholder in Jordanian stocks in terms of ownership of securities by nationality.

Other reports from last year stated that Qatari investments in Jordan exceeded $4.5 billion in all sectors, including $550 million in private sector investments. Jordan’s exports from Doha’s private sector to Jordan had also reached $36 million in 2020.

