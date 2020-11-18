28.7 C
Qatar and Kuwait to enhance direct investment and civil service affairs

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Politics
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs participating in the meeting [QNA]

Qatar and its ally Kuwait to further enhance relations.

Qatar and Kuwait reviewed bilateral cooperation relations during their fifth session of the Joint Supreme Committee for Cooperation virtually on Tuesday.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed al-Thani and Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah were moderating the session. 

The allies discussed plans to enhance cooperation in an effort to achieve more integration in various sectors, while also exchanging their views on issues of common concern.

Read also: Kuwait to ‘continue efforts’ to end Gulf crisis: PM

Five memoranda of understandings (MoUs) were signed, all of which relating to encouraging direct investment, civil service affairs and administrative development, Islamic affairs between the two governments and improving agricultural fields. 

All agreements were signed by the Qatari and the Kuwaiti foreign ministers.

The meeting reflects the depth and strength of both countries’ relations and the close bilateral ties, especially given the strong trade exchange, Al Thani said.

Qatar looks forward to enhancing coordination and cooperation regarding issues of interest to the people of the Gulf, as well as Arab, Islamic nations, and the world, he added.

Qatar’s foriegn minister also said the session came at a very delicate time for regional and international affairs but was nonetheless the right decision.

Since 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Doha has vehemently denied the charges and has accused the Quartet of attempting to breach its sovereignty.

Kuwait has been a key mediator in the crisis, dedicating considerable efforts to solving the dispute between the countries.

Recent reports by the Kuwaiti Al-Qabas newspaper said that officials are on the move to solve the Gulf crisis, affirming the country will not stop its efforts until the illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar comes to an end.

In addition, last month, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said in a speech at the national assembly that the Gulf country “will continue the good endeavours to end the dispute” between GCC countries.

