Qatar and Morocco inaugurate a major residential project in Rabat

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has inaugurated the Assilah housing project in Morocco on Sunday upon the completion of its second phase.

The project aims to support the Moroccan society by providing sufficient housing to meet their needs.

Located in Bir Al-Souk, the complex was financed by Qatar and consists of 204 housing units and 12 buildings, each contains three floors and a basement floor. Each floor of the buildings also has four apartments.

The project also includes a kindergarten and four shops to better serve those in the residential complex.

“Today we are opening together this important architecture to continue this journey of humanitarian giving to be a new hope, especially considering the economic crises and major challenges,” said QFFD’s Director General Khalifa Al Kuwari.

The project was also a cooperation between QFFD and the Assilah Forum Foundation, which supervised the development of the complex, covered its costs of preservation, along with the connection of water and electricity services.

Secretary-General of the Assilah Forum, Mohammed bin Issa, said that the project is “a token” of Qatar and Morocco’s strong bilateral ties.

Qatar-Morocco bilateral ties

Doha and Rabat established diplomatic ties in 1972. Morocco’s Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, was in Qatar last month in a bid to boost the countries’ bilateral ties. This was believed to be Akhannouch’s first visit since being appointed as prime minister in September last year.

Qatar and Morocco’s bilateral trade exchange witnessed a significant increase in 2021, amounting to 754 million QAR in comparison to 330 million QAR in 2017. A total of 80 companies currently operate in Qatar in various fields including hospitality, fashion and business solutions.

In 2011, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the mutual exemption of Qatari and Moroccan nationals from the entry visa requirement.

During the 2017 diplomatic crisis in the Gulf region, Rabat offered to play a mediating role whilst maintaining a neutral stance.

At the time, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar over baseless accusations that Doha was supporting terrorism—claims it vehemently denied.

Morocco also offered to send food supplies to Qatar at the time “in conformity with Islamic precepts that call for solidarity and mutual aid between Muslim people”.

