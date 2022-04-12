Qatar and Morocco set to develop judicial cooperation

Doha and Rabat established diplomatic ties in 1972.

Qatar and Morocco have discussed enhancing the their judicial cooperation as the two countries’s seek to develop their bilateral ties, the Gulf state’s news agency (QNA) reported on Monday.

This came during a meeting in Rabat between Qatar’s Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri and his Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Ouahbi. The two officials discussed opportunities for training, rehabilitation and exchange of expertise to develop Qatar and Morocco’s legal system and judicial services.

The Qatari official has also held a separate meeting with Morocco’s President Delegate of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, Mohamed Abdennabaoui. The Moroccan’s King’s Public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, President of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Moulay El Hassan Daki was also in attendance.

The latest meetings come after Morocco’s Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, visited Qatar in February, where he met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The 8th session of the Qatar-Moroccan Joint Supreme Committee took place at the time of the visit.

The meeting saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of endowments and Islamic affairs. Another was signed to strengthen Qatar and Morocco’s cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

A third agreement was signed between the State Audit Bureau of Qatar and Morocco’s Supreme Court of Accounts.

The latest signings are amongst several others the two countries had signed over the past years.

In 2013, Doha and Rabat signed a MoU over “Qatar’s contribution to the financing of development projects” in Morocco in a bid to boost bilateral investments. There are 80 companies operating in Qatar in numerous fields including hospitality, fashion, and business solutions.

Bilateral trade exchange had witnessed a significant increase in 2021, amounting to 754 million QAR in comparison to 330 million QAR in 2017.

In 2011, the two countries had signed a MoU over the mutual exemption of Qatari and Moroccan nationals from the entry visa requirement.

The two countries have also collaborated in the field of charity.

Last month, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) inaugurated the Assilah housing project in Morocco to support the Moroccan society by providing sufficient housing to meet their needs.

The complex was financed by Qatar and consists of 204 housing units and 12 buildings, each contains three floors and a basement floor. Each floor of the buildings also has four apartments.

Diplomatically, Qatar-Morocco relations witnessed growth during the 2017 GCC crisis.

At the time, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar over claims that it supported terrorism. Those claims have been vehemently dismissed by Qatar.

At the time, Rabat offered to play a mediating position whilst maintaining a neutral stance. Morocco also offered to send food supplies to Qatar at the time “in conformity with Islamic precepts that call for solidarity and mutual aid between Muslim people”.

Before the GCC rift, Qatar imported 80% of its goods from the blockading states. The crisis had prompted authorities in Doha to swiftly provide alternative products to its people and has strengthened its self-sufficiency.

