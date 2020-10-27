Qatar and Spain abolish visas for special passport holders

Travelling for special passport holders made easier by bilateral agreements.
Qatar and Spain have agreed to abolish visas for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports while travelling between the two countries.
The agreement was signed during a round of political consultations held between Qatar and Spain’s foreign ministries.
Regular Spanish passport holders can enter visa-free into Qatar, however, Qatar passport holders must apply for the Schengen visa to enter Spain.
The number of visitors from Qatar to Spain has increased by 150% in the past four years. In 2017, Spain had more than 34,000 tourists from Qatar.
2019 registered the best figures in terms of bilateral trade between Qatar and Spain, with merchandise and services flows rising by 7%, up to €1.3bn, highlighting the growing relationship between Doha and Madrid.