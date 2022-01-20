Qatar and Turkey sign agreement to cooperate on parliamentary affairs

Both countries are strong strategic partners and have in recent years signed over 60 deals in various fields.

Qatar and Turkey have signed a new memorandum of understanding to increase parliamentary cooperation between both states in an effort to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The MoU was signed by the Qatari Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim and his Turkish counterpart, Mustafa Şentop, during the latter’s visit to the Gulf nation on Wednesday, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The agreement aims to “coordinate efforts, positions, and visions in international parliamentary forums on issues of common interests.” Both parties have also agreed to use the recent deal to strengthen their knowledge and share experiences in the legislative, oversight and administrative fields.

This will help to further increase coordination on joint initiatives in the future, and push for a stronger representation in regional and international parliamentary unions to “support common issues of interest.”

“[The MoU] will contribute to strengthening the existing parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries, and will work to deepen cooperation relations and take them to broader horizons,” said Al-Ghanim during the meeting.

He also added that it will “enhance the coordination of common positions in international forums, as well as reflect the depth of relations between the two countries in various fields.”

Meanwhile, Şentop highlighted that the strong Qatari-Turkish relations contribute significantly towards world peace, stressing that his latest visit to the country aims to improve relations between both sides.

“Relations between Turkey and Qatar are based on brotherhood, and that the two countries stand by each other in difficult times,” the Turkish parliament speaker said in a statement.

Aside from the deal, both sides reviewed existing bilateral relations during the meeting, which have been through processes of enhancement via several deals throughout recent years, as well as a number of existing issues related to parliamentary affairs.

Qatar and Turkey are strong strategic allies who cooperate closely in many fields. In the past years, both countries signed over 60 agreements which include the deployment of Turkish military forces at the Khalid bin Al-Walid Base in the Gulf state, which opened in December 2019.

UAE-Turkey ‘warming ties’

Shortly after his visit concluded in Doha, the Turkish official departed to the United Arab Emirates to discuss bilateral relations as the old rivals work on mending ties.

In what has been labeled as an ‘historical’ move towards warming diplomatic relations, both states have agreed on a nearly $5-billion swap deal in local currencies on Wednesday— a move that will greatly help Ankara fight the current economic turmoil its facing.