Monday, February 1, 2021
Qatar announces multi-million dollar aid plan for besieged Gaza Strip

By Farah AlSharif

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: The Leaders Online

The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has directed to provide a $360 million financial grant to the besieged Palestinian city.

Some $360 million in Qatari financial assistance will be given to the besieged Gaza Strip for the year 2021, authorities in Doha confirmed.

The aid plan will be used to pay salaries, help families in need, and for a power station as Gaza continues to suffer from stifling living conditions, including an ongoing electricity crisis, imposed by the Israeli occupation.

Qatar has been providing $20 million to Gaza each month since 2018 to help citizens living in the Strip, which has been described as the world’s largest open air prison. Additional funds have also been allocated for infrastructural development projects such as new roads and hospitals.

Read also: Qatar Charity pumps half a million dollars into Palestine sewage, water projects

Earlier this year, Qatar announced it was set to continue to provide aid to low income families through Qatar Charity.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society also announced a $1.4 million project to provide specialist medical help to Gazans on January 20.

The announced aid package comes as countries in the Arab world normalise relations with Israel. Despite ongoing rumours, Doha has maintained it will not establish relations with the Jewish state until the rights of Palestinians are upheld.

“Qatar believes that if Israel is committed to peace, to end the occupation, the two-state solution, and the state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and if there is Arab approval, we accept that,” Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Doha-based Al Jazeera Arabic news channel.

