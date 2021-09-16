Qatar approves draft decision for part time working hours

The cabinet approved several draft decisions, including the proposal of a part time system in government entities.

Qatar’s Cabinet approved a draft decision on the “terms and conditions of a part-time system in government agencies,” state news agency (QNA) reported, on Wednesday.

The move, hailed as a positive step for family stability in the Gulf state, was approved months after authorities confirmed plans to look into the proposal.

“The part-time system is a work system whereby the number of working hours per week is reduced by half and by no less than half the number of working hours per day,” QNA noted.

The approval was issued by the Minister of Municipality and Environment and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaei following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani.

Once the draft is officially approved, Qatari employees in government entities can apply for working on a time part time instead of full time, with all requests requiring individual approvals from the respective entity.

This move is part of a government strategy to establish new rules for jobs with aims to improve living conditions for citizens and residents nationwide.

Speaking to Doha News in June, member of the Central Municipal Council and Head of the Legal Committee of the Council, Sheikha Al Jufairi said this is a positive move towards a better society.

“This will contribute to productivity in the work field as well as in the family system,” she said at the time, noting this is “the right decision and a positive step towards achieving the national goal,” she said.

“I don’t think this will affect women’s participation in the workplace, since public institutions will definitely adhere to the laws set by authorities,” she added.

Although the move to protect family stability encourages steps towards rethinking the way we conduct our jobs, Dr. Amal Al Malki, Founding Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) told Doha News it may not be the most ideal solution.

Flexibility in working times would work better than of part-time contracts, she suggested in June.

“I think that flexible timing instead of the part-time scheme is an advantage for women especially for the stability of family.

“Part-time system is in the interest of employers,” she said, noting that part-time employees are given the task of a full time employee for less salary.

“As a mother I saw once that my working hours become flexible, I am able to be more productive on all levels.”