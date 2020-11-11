Qatar Armed Forces inks more than $800mn in contracts with Boeing, Raytheon

Qatar will receive 36 F-15QA jets as part of the deal.

The US Pentagon awarded more than $800mn infrastructure and equipment contracts to Boeing and Raytheon for F-15QA fighter jets, the most advanced variant of the F-15 batch.

Boeing received three of those contracts, one of which worth $240mn and awarded in 2019.

The world’s largest aircraft manufacturer committed to supporting the Qatar Emiri Air Force with the management of the F-15QA program as well as maintenance and aircrew training over five years. Boeing is contracted to deliver 36 F-15QA aircraft to Qatar, with the first batch arriving in 2021.

The second $68mn contract will see Boeing take care of the maintenance and logistics issues with the supplied aircrafts and deliver a pre-training for the fighter jets.

Qatari pilots and weapons systems operators will be trained to operate the aircrafts in the United States in 2021.

The third contract, valued at $657mn, will provide Qatar with in-country spares and logistics support once the aircraft are delivered to Qatar.

“The tailored training and sustainment delivered by our team, coupled with Boeing’s platform expertise, allows us to deliver a holistic solution to our Qatari customer so they can optimise the full capability of their fleet with high availability rates,” Tim Buerk, director of Middle East defence services for Boeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

Raytheon was also awarded a $77mn deal to upgrade the Qatar Air Operations Center, which includes the procurement and installation of hardware and software, as well as testing, end-user training and help desk support.

