Qatar arrests ‘angry customer’ filmed attacking delivery driver

Qatar’s ministry of interior has revealed it has taken legal action against the customer and arrested him.

A man has been arrested after a viral video showed the moment in which he physically attacked and abused a delivery driver in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

With reference to a video clip circulating on social media, which shows a young man assaulting a delivery service worker at a complex, the assailant was arrested on time, and legal measures are being taken against him. #MoIQatar — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) November 15, 2021

The driver, believed to be working for food delivery company Wishbox, was hit on the head with a plastic bucket by the assailant as his companion stood aside and did little to stop him.

The driver was filmed walking away though the assailant continued to follow him. Verbal remarks were exchanged when a female security guard stood between the delivery man and the customer, attempting to de-escalate the situation.

Later, the customer is seen aggressively throwing the bucket at the delivery driver’s face once more.

الحمدلله .. يستاهل 👍🏼 مب عشانه عامل توصيل يقوم يعتدي عليه بالضرب بهالطريقه https://t.co/VNtb6j1wpA — ོ (@Monyytah) November 15, 2021

The video, which has circulated across social media platforms in Qatar, caught the attention of the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

In a statement published on social media, MoI confirmed action had been taken against the customer, noting he had been arrested.

“With reference to a video clip circulating on social media, which shows a young man assaulting a delivery service worker at a complex, the assailant was arrested on time, and legal measures are being taken against him,” said MoI.

Read also: Australian women to sue Qatar over HIA strip search incident

Wishbox, the delivery driver’s employer, also released a statement saying they support their employee. “A video involving a Wishbox delivery partner was widely circulated on social media yesterday. We thank the Ministry of Interior for taking swift actions. Wishbox shall support the Delivery partner via respective channels for legal measures as long as the delivery partner was abiding by the laws and regulations of the State of Qatar,” said the company.

The video reignited conversations among the Qatari public on the treatment of essential workers, especially following an emphasis on their importance that was triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One Twitter user said “DISGUSTED. I don’t understand how certain people have the heart to do such stuff?”

Another tweet read “The problem is that they see themselves as superior to the worker, and the behaviour is acceptable to them. I hope that measures will be taken by anyone who incites violence or approves of it.”

In response the to legal action taken against the assailant, one Qatar-based social media user said “thank god, he deserves it. Just because he’s a delivery worker doesn’t mean that he (the assailant) can physically assault and abuse him.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube