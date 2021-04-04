Qatar astronomers predict first day of Ramadan

Qatar Calendar House predict April 13 could be the first day of Ramadan this year.
Calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House (QCH) say April 13 may be the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan this year.
The Ramadan for the Hijri year 1442 is expected to appear at dawn on Monday, April 12, 2021 AD, at 5:31am Doha local time (2:31 am GMT).
Read also: Social centre Hifz Al Naema to distribute thousands of Ramadan iftar packages
“It is noteworthy that the sighting of the crescent is affected by several factors, including climatic factors, geographical factors, and astronomical factors such as the residence period, the age of the crescent and its height above the western horizon at sunset,” said QCH.
Despite the prediction, the official decision remains to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) in Qatar.
According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.
On the other hand, Gregorian months are determined by the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the sun.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube