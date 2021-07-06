36.2 C
Doha
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Adha to fall on 20 July

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

CultureTop Stories
Eid Al Adha

Qatar Calendar House predicts 20 July could be the first day of Eid Al Adha this year.

As per calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House [QCH], 20 July may be the first day of Eid Al Adha, the institution announced.

The month of Dhu Al Hijjah for this year is expected to fall on Sunday 11 July 2021, the astronomers added.

Read also: Are your kids bored? Here’s how to keep them entertained this summer

However, the official decision remains to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments [Awqaf] in Qatar soon.

According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.

On the other hand, Gregorian months are determined by the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the sun.

Eid Al Adha marks the latter of two Islamic holidays celebrated annually around the world.

The significance of Eid Al-Adha fall in its story. The day is commemorated to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail after seeing in a dream that God commanded him to do so.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Qatar wealth fund raises Credit Suisse stakes in convertible bond subscription

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has subscribed to two convertible bonds of Credit Suisse, raising its stake in the bank to 6%. Qatar Investment Authority's (QIA)...
Read more
Top Stories

More than 100 Pakistanis stranded in Qatar return home

Farah AlSharif - 0
Covid-19 related flight cancellations have left many Pakistani nationals stranded in Qatar as well as the rest of the Gulf region. A Pakistan International Airlines...
Read more
Politics

Taliban to propose peace plan ‘as soon as next month’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The US is reportedly set to complete its troop withdrawal by the end of August, weeks ahead of the September 11 deadline. The Taliban is...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.