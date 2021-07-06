Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Adha to fall on 20 July

Qatar Calendar House predicts 20 July could be the first day of Eid Al Adha this year.
As per calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House [QCH], 20 July may be the first day of Eid Al Adha, the institution announced.
The month of Dhu Al Hijjah for this year is expected to fall on Sunday 11 July 2021, the astronomers added.
However, the official decision remains to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments [Awqaf] in Qatar soon.
According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.
Eid Al Adha marks the latter of two Islamic holidays celebrated annually around the world.
The significance of Eid Al-Adha fall in its story. The day is commemorated to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail after seeing in a dream that God commanded him to do so.
