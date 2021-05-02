Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Fitr predicted to land on May 13th

Qatar Calendar House predict May 13 could be the first day of Eid Al Fitr this year.
Specialists at the QCH predicted that May 12th will make the last day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal will be born on May 11th and will be sighted at 10pm local time, the astronomers said.
Despite the prediction, the official decision remains to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments [Awqaf] in Qatar.
According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.
