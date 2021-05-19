Qatar athlete rows her way into 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Yet another Qatar athlete has qualified to partake in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as rower Tala Abujbara secures her spot in the games.
Team Qatar rower Tala Abujbara has secured yet another place for Qatar in the summer 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Abujbara qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after achieving a time of 8:20 minutes at Asia and Oceania Rowing Qualification Championship.
Abujbara isn’t the first athlete in Qatar to make it to the Games in Tokyo.
On Monday, Qatar’s beach volleyball team qualified for the games after the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced new rankings.
In February, Qatari athlete Musab Adam solidified his appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 1500-meter race, after winning the qualifying race at Aspire Academy.
The Aspire Academy graduate achieved a time of 3 minutes, 32 seconds and 41 milliseconds (3.32.41). Adam sprinted against Jamal Hayran, Ismail Noureddine, and Abdul Rahman Hassan.
The Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 30 to August 8 2021.