Qatar athlete wins bronze at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The Paralympic athlete was the first Qatari player to win a medal in Qatar’s history after coming in second in shot put at the Rio 2016 Games.

Team Qatar athlete Abdulrahman Abdulqader has won the bronze medal in the shot put – F34 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Abdulqader finished third after Jordan’s Ahmed Hindi snatched the gold medal, and Morocco’s Izz Eddin Al Nouiri who came in second.

نهنئ ونبارك لبطلنا عبدالرحمن عبدالقادر على تحقيق الميدالية البرونزية🥉في مسابقة رمي الجلة بالألعاب البارالمبية في طوكيو ..

كما نشكر بطلة #الأدعم لرمي الجلة سارة مسعود على مشاركتها القوية وتحقيقها لأفضل رقم لها في الموسم .. 🇶🇦💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/76UsGcVnUg — جوعان بن حمد (@JoaanBinHamad) September 4, 2021

He became the first Qatari athlete to win a Paralympic medal for Qatar when he snatched silver in the shot put event at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

The athlete also nabbed the gold medal at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, as well as the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Qatar’s second shot putter Sara Masoud achieved a personal record in the season with a distance of 5m and 42cm.

Masoud was the first Qatari athlete to win a women’s Paralympic medal after she snagged the silver in the shot put event (category 33) in the Rio 2016 Games.

She also won the silver medal in the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, the gold medal in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, and the silver medal in the 2018 Asian Paralympic Games in Jakarta.

“We congratulate our hero Abdulrahman Abdulqader for achieving the bronze medal at the shot put competition at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. We also thank the shot put throwing heroine Sarah Masoud for her strong participation and achieving her best record of the season,” President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said in a tweet.

President of the Qatar Paralympic Committee, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Saud Al Thani, expressed delight with Abdulqader’s bronze medal as well as Masoud’s achievement.

