38.6 C
Doha
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar athlete wins bronze at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

By Farah AlSharif

-

Source: Wadad Hachichou

The Paralympic athlete was the first Qatari player to win a medal in Qatar’s history after coming in second in shot put at the Rio 2016 Games. 

Team Qatar athlete Abdulrahman Abdulqader has won the bronze medal in the shot put – F34 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Abdulqader finished third after Jordan’s Ahmed Hindi snatched the gold medal, and Morocco’s Izz Eddin Al Nouiri who came in second.

He became the first Qatari athlete to win a Paralympic medal for Qatar when he snatched silver in the shot put event at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

The athlete also nabbed the gold medal at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, as well as the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Qatar’s second shot putter Sara Masoud achieved a personal record in the season with a distance of 5m and 42cm.

Read also: Global fans to get taste of Qatar’s ‘ultra-modern facilities’ at FIFA Arab Cup

Masoud was the first Qatari athlete to win a women’s Paralympic medal after she snagged the silver in the shot put event (category 33) in the Rio 2016 Games.

She also won the silver medal in the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, the gold medal in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, and the silver medal in the 2018 Asian Paralympic Games in Jakarta.

We congratulate our hero Abdulrahman Abdulqader for achieving the bronze medal at the shot put competition at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. We also thank the shot put throwing heroine Sarah Masoud for her strong participation and achieving her best record of the season,” President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said in a tweet.

President of the Qatar Paralympic Committee, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Saud Al Thani, expressed delight with Abdulqader’s bronze medal as well as Masoud’s achievement.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Doha ‘centre of diplomatic relations with Afghanistan’: Italy FM

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Several countries have asked Qatar for permission to relocate their Afghanistan embassies to Doha following the Taliban take over. Italy is set to move its...
Read more
Health & Technology

HMC doctors hail ‘milestone’ success of Qatar’s first lung transplant

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar’s HMC achieved another milestone after succeeding with its first lung transplant operation. Doctors involved in Qatar’s organ transplant programme successfully conducted a lung transplant...
Read more
In The Classroom

Private sector parents can now apply to enrol children in public schools

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Parents must first log in with a valid Qatari ID number before starting the registration process.  Parents working in the private sector can now register...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.