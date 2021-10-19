37 C
Doha
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Qatar, Azerbaijan sign mutual visa exemption agreement

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Politics
Source: Qatar-MOFA

The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1994.

Qatar and Azerbaijan signed an agreement over the mutual visa exemptions on Monday for those who hold ordinary passports in a move that will further promote tourism between the two countries.

The agreement was announced during a press conference in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, between Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

“[Qatar and Azerbaijan] have agreed on the necessity of unifying joint efforts, converging viewpoints, strengthening mechanisms for regional dialogue and stabilizing its bases, in order to achieve security, stability and prosperity in the region,” read in a statement by the Gulf state’s foreign ministry, following meetings between Al-Thani and Bayramov.

Qatar’s foreign minister’s visit to Baku took place on 18 October, coinciding with Azerbaijan’s independence day.

During his visit, Al-Thani said that his country looks forward to increasing its bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, “especially in the economic and investment fields”. He also met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The two countries also signed the statement of the third meeting of the Qatar-Azerbaijan joint intergovernmental trade-economic and technical committee, which aims to further develop bilateral cooperation in various fields.

“[Qatar’s foreign minister] said that the committee’s third meeting is an embodiment of the political will of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with regards to enhancing cooperation in different fields, particularly in commerce and investment,” said Doha’s foreign ministry.

The two countries also discussed “promising” investment opportunities in infrastructure and renewable energy. Qatar’s foreign minister also called on businessmen in Azerbaijan to “get to know” his country’s investment climate.

Qatar marks milestone ‘Dialogue Partner’ status in SCO

Qatar and Azerbaijan established bilateral ties in 1994.

Sheikh Tamim’s visit to Baku in March 2016 was seen as “a new era of bilateral relations between two countries”, during which Qatar and Azerbaijan agreed to form the joint economic, trade and technical committee.

President Aliyev also visited Doha in February 2017, where the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual cooperation in the field of culture.

Last year, Qatar was among the countries that welcomed the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

US envoy to Iran in Qatar amid stalled nuclear talks

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The EU downplayed the potential of preparatory talks in Brussels this week. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with US Special Envoy...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s amir orders cabinet reshuffle for 13 ministerial positions

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Amiri decree will be implemented from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.  A number of ministerial positions...
Read more
Qatar 2022

How exactly will Qatar deliver a ‘cool’ World Cup 2022 in the desert heat? 

Hala Abdallah - 0
The energy-efficient cooling technology installed at all World Cup stadiums will help combat Qatar’s heat during the 2022 sporting event. Qatar has promised football fans...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.