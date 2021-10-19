Qatar, Azerbaijan sign mutual visa exemption agreement

The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1994.

Qatar and Azerbaijan signed an agreement over the mutual visa exemptions on Monday for those who hold ordinary passports in a move that will further promote tourism between the two countries.

The agreement was announced during a press conference in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, between Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

“[Qatar and Azerbaijan] have agreed on the necessity of unifying joint efforts, converging viewpoints, strengthening mechanisms for regional dialogue and stabilizing its bases, in order to achieve security, stability and prosperity in the region,” read in a statement by the Gulf state’s foreign ministry, following meetings between Al-Thani and Bayramov.

Qatar’s foreign minister’s visit to Baku took place on 18 October, coinciding with Azerbaijan’s independence day.

During his visit, Al-Thani said that his country looks forward to increasing its bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, “especially in the economic and investment fields”. He also met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Pleased to meet my colleague @bayramov_jeyhun, #Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in #Baku, where we agreed on the importance of promoting dialogue to achieve security and stability in the region. We look forward to strengthening our fruitful partnership. pic.twitter.com/jQMoEW0ble — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) October 18, 2021

The two countries also signed the statement of the third meeting of the Qatar-Azerbaijan joint intergovernmental trade-economic and technical committee, which aims to further develop bilateral cooperation in various fields.

“[Qatar’s foreign minister] said that the committee’s third meeting is an embodiment of the political will of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with regards to enhancing cooperation in different fields, particularly in commerce and investment,” said Doha’s foreign ministry.

The two countries also discussed “promising” investment opportunities in infrastructure and renewable energy. Qatar’s foreign minister also called on businessmen in Azerbaijan to “get to know” his country’s investment climate.

Qatar and Azerbaijan established bilateral ties in 1994.

Sheikh Tamim’s visit to Baku in March 2016 was seen as “a new era of bilateral relations between two countries”, during which Qatar and Azerbaijan agreed to form the joint economic, trade and technical committee.

President Aliyev also visited Doha in February 2017, where the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual cooperation in the field of culture.

Last year, Qatar was among the countries that welcomed the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube