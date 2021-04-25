Qatar bans unlicensed car washing at public and private parking facilities

The ministry has banned unlicensed car washing in all public and private parking lots.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) banned car washing services across all public and private parking lots, including those in malls and on commercial streets.

The ministry announced in a tweet on Sunday that service should be limited to licensed companies and should only be offered at underground parking lots (the basement) of commercial and consumer malls.

An approval from the ministry is required before companies are able to provide the service to customers at their sites.

A suitable space must also be allocated by the company that has adequate drainage points.

Employers must also ensure that staff “wear clean and decent uniforms, on which the name of the company and the worker is indicated,” the ministry said, adding that maintaining the cleanliness of the surrounding space is also important.

It noted that workers are strictly not allowed to follow or bother clients.

The statement clarified cleanliness also includes using modern means and clean tools when washing vehicles.

It stressed that all concerned companies must follow all the requirements mentioned above and “any violation of this decision exposes the perpetrators to legal accountability and procedure.”

Qatar is now grappling with a second Covid-19 wave and has imposed new restrictions to flatten the curve.

To date, more than 400 people have died after contracting the virus in the Gulf state.