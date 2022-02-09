22 C
Doha
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar-based Nigerian drug smuggler denied bail over cocaine charge

By Fatemeh Salari

-

Top Stories
Source: Shutterstock

A drug smuggler goes undetected on a Qatar Airways flight travelling from Kenya to Nigeria. 

A Federal High Court in Nigeria has rejected the bail application of a Qatar-based Nigerian drug smuggler. Agudozie Peter Ihie, was charged of smuggling 650 grams worth of cocaine into Lagos, by ingestion last year according to local media.

Justice Tijjani Ringim argued that Ihie posed a “flight risk” threat and could possibly absolve himself from the trial and bolt.

The judge detained Ihie in Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) and placed him in custody pending trial.

Read also: Al Jazeera investigation leads to arrest in Libya’s biggest heist

Ihie’s arraignment by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) took place last month where he was indicted with a two-count charge of illegal importation of banned drugs, namely cocaine.

The defendant’s prosecution

NDLEA prosecution counsel, Juliana Imaobong-Iroabuchi said that “the defendant unlawfully imported the banned substance and was arrested on May 25, 2021,” at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja Lagos. He was onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Kenya to Nigeria.

The NDLEA counsel noted that while Ihie was on board the aircraft he “excreted parts of the banned substance and hid it in his socks and private parts.”

“Upon his arrest, he also excreted more of the substance while he was under observation,” she added before the court.

The defendant pleaded exoneration to the charges.

Read also: Two thieves busted in Qatar

Following his ‘plea of not guilty,’ prosecutor Imaobong-Iroabuchi asked the court for a trial date and pushed the court to remand the defendant in custody until an official decision regarding his charges is finalised.

______________________________________
Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Man arrested over murder of security guard in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A source has told Doha News that the shooter was reprimanded by police within minutes of the attack.  A security guard at a residential compound in...
Read more
News

Two thieves busted in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Doha has been ranked as the second safest city globally. Qatar's Criminal Investigation Department arrested two thieves who robbed various stores in the Industrial Area,...
Read more
Culture

Doha ranks second safest city in the world, again

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar's endeavours to provide security within and beyond its borders is reflected in this year's Numbeo crime index report. Scoring 86.17% in the safety index...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Qatar Airways turns to Boeing as Airbus dispute continues

Alex Macheras - 0
The ongoing and increasingly acrimonious dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus has become somewhat of a public showdown in recent weeks.  The relationship between the...

Flight fairs soar ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Events & Ticketing

Luxurious Qatari-backed London townhouse to go on the market for $78...

Business

Qatar says it cannot fill Europe’s gas supply alone amid Russia-Ukraine...

Business

Qatari women amongst Forbes’ 50 Most Powerful Businesswomen in MENA

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.