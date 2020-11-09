29.3 C
Qatar-based perfume companies offered discount to export worldwide

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Locally made perfume to reach international markets.

Qatar Airways is providing discounted rates to local Qatari perfume manufacturers to export their products to international markets, as part of its recent initiative with the Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

Together, the national carrier and QDB have introduced the initiative to support local perfume manufacturers, with an aim to help boost exports and sales of locally manufactured perfumes to global markets while encouraging Qatari exporters to expand their business activities.

Through the airline’s approved network of courier companies and as a leading cargo carrier, local perfume companies will gain access to an extensive global network.

“We are pleased to support the growth and success of local exporters and help diversify the economy of the State of Qatar,” said Guillaume Halleux, Qatar Airways chief officer cargo.

Since the illegal Saudi-led blockade was imposed on Qatar in 2017, the Gulf country was forced to switch to local production of goods as imports have been restricted due to the constraints placed on the country’s air, land and sea.

However, Qatar has proven its self reliance since then, with more locally produced goods propping up to  dominate the markets.

