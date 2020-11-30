27.4 C
Doha
Monday, November 30, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar-based scientists look to implement new approach in combating diabetes

By Sana Hussain

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Image for illustrative purposes only | Pixabay

The study can help curb diabetes, a major health problem across the Middle East

A study by a group of Qatar-based scientists and medics that can predict the potential risk of diabetes in individuals has been published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation. 

The research assesses patients through a pre-diabetes risk score which is given based on a set of medical and lifestyle factors. The project was conducted by the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) in collaboration with the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI).

Significant risk factors for the pre-diabetes risk score among people in Qatar were age, gender, waist circumference, blood pressure and a person’s body mass index (BMI). The score can range from 0 to 45, with 45 indicating those most at risk. The pre-diabetes risk score was developed from data of Qatari citizens as well as long-term (≥15 years) residents and was effective on both populations.

Read more: Hamad Medical launches mental health awareness training program

The first-of-its-kind study in the Middle East, which uses the scoring system instead of a blood test, is an important tool for early detection of pre diabetics and can help tremendously in curbing the diabetes epidemic in the region, given the roughly 10% progression from pre-diabetes to Type-2 Diabetes among patients.

Recent scientific evidence has demonstrated that the progression from pre-diabetes to Type-2 diabetes can be prevented, or at least delayed, if detected early and treated through intensive lifestyle intervention.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

White House advisor Jared Kushner to visit Qatar, Saudi ‘to resolve Gulf dispute’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
This visit could provide clarity after recent reports that a breakthrough in the three year long crisis was imminent.  Senior White House advisor and US...
Read more
Top Stories

Ministry of Public Health Suspends Perfume exhibition for not adhering to safety standards

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The third edition of the perfume and incense exhibition was found guilty of violating three ministry guidelines relating to Covid precautionary measures. Qatar’s Ministry of...
Read more
Top Stories

HIA to install new radars to improve air traffic surveillance

Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar’s main airport will soon be using sophisticated Approach Surveillance Radar technology.  Hamad International Airport will see greater enhanced air navigation safety and security as...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life

Graffiti finally cleaned off iconic ‘East-West / West-East’ artwork

Culture

Bahrain claims Doha ‘violated’ GCC agreement for stopping two boats breaching...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Fatima Shaddad: My last conversation with Qatar’s legendary icon Mama Fatima

Culture Hamida Issa - 0
When I first met Qatar's iconic singer Fatima Shaddad, I knew I was in the presence of a queen in her own right, writes...
Read more

‘Cinema is a Palestinian’s only weapon’: A review of Ajyal’s Audience Award winner, ‘200 Meters’

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Palestinian voices reach a global audience in a film showing the harsh reality of living under the illegal Israeli occupation. Visiting family members for a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...
Read more

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar is home to a huge melting pot of expats from different parts of the world and this is reflected in the wide range...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.