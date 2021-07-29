Qatar beach volleyball duo bag second win at Tokyo Olympics

The Qatari players beat Switzerland on Sunday.
The Qatari beach volleyball duo hoisted the Gulf state’s flag once again at the Tokyo Olympics after winning against Italy in the second match at the major sporting event on Monday.
Big congrats to our Beach Volleyball stars Cherif Younes and Ahmad Tijan on their 2nd victory against Italy in the group stage of the #Tokyo2020 Olympics
Athletes Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan managed to beat Italy’s Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi in two consecutive games with a 24-22 and 21-13 score at the Shiokaze Park.
The world No. 1 duo was able to win despite Younousse’s knee injury in the first set. He is expected to undergo a MRI scan to understand what happened to his twisted knee.
Earlier this week, the two players marked their first victory over Switzerland’s Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson Tijan with a 21-17 and a 21-16 win.
They are also expected to compete against the US’ Jacob Gibb and Tri Bourne in their third Pool C Men’s Preliminary match on Friday.
