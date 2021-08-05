36 C
Doha
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Qatar beach volleyball duo soar into semi finals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Farah AlSharif

[Twitter/@JoaanBinHamad]

Qatar’s beach volleyball duo Cherif Younes and Ahmed Tijan have maintained their five-match winning streak at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 

Team Qatar has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men’s beach volleyball semifinal after beating Italy on Wednesday, 4 August, during the quarter final.

Qatari twosome Cherif Younes and Ahmed Tijan secured the win after defeating the Italian team of Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo 2-0.

Team Qatar will now take on Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy of the Russian Olympic Committee on Thursday.

Younes and Tijan have been dominating the sand. They qualified for the quarter finals of the Olympics beach volleyball tournament after beating Team USA 2-1 on Sunday, leading up to their win against Italy, which propelled them to the semifinals.

The dynamic duo began their winning streak on 25 July, beating Team Switzerland 2-1 in the preliminary round – Group C match.

Read also: ‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Then, two more victories for the Qatari pair followed, with a 2-1 win against Italy on 28 July, and a 2-0 against the US on 30 July.

Team Qatar has been making its mark in Japan at the 2020 Olympics. 

Weightlifter Fares Ibrahim Albakh bagged Qatar’s first ever gold medal, making history for the Gulf state, by lifting 225 kilograms on 31 July.

 Just a day later, Qatar athlete Mutaz Barshim landed the nation’s second ever Olympic gold medal.

Barshim came out on top in the men’s high jump at the event after defying gravity with a 2.37-metre jump. The Qatari tied with Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, who also won gold. 

