Qatar beats Argentina to clinch place in World Handball Championship quarter final

Team ‘Al-Adaam’ secured second place in their group after Denmark beat Croatia 38-26, to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Qatar booked their place at the 2021 World Handball Championships quarter finals on Monday after beating Argentina 26-25 in Cairo, Egypt.

Qatar, silver-medallists in 2015, must now overcome Sweden on January 27 in the competition’s last eight to make their way to the semi-finals of the championship.

“I am really proud of the boys who stuck to their plans and executed them perfectly,” said Qatar coach Valero Rivera.

“Considering the struggles we went through with injuries, what the team has achieved is simply phenomenal,” the Spaniard added.

Argentina started with an early lead in their favour, up 5-3 within 10 minutes. However, over the course of the game, the Qatari team started gaining momentum in what was an extremely tight match.

Qatar’s Rafael Capote scored the decisive goal just 27 seconds before the final whistle was blown, not only securing the win for Qatar, but also a spot among the last eight.

Frankis Marzo was ‘Al-Aaam’s’ top scorer with eight goals for Qatar while Capote and Ahmed Madadi netted six each.

The Chairman of Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joaan Al Thani tweeted,” Al-Adaam gave another great performance at the Handball World Cup in Egypt, achieving its second victory in the main round at the expense of the Argentina national team, with a score of 26-25. The champions have imposed their strong presence, driven by their high ambition and the great support of the Qatar Handball Federation.”

الأدعم يقدم مباراة أخرى كبيرة ورائعة ضمن بطولة كأس العالم لكرة اليد في مصر ويحقق فوزه الثاني في الدور الرئيسي على حساب منتخب الأرجنتين بنتيجة 26/25 ..

الأبطال يفرضون وجودهم القوي مدفوعين بطموحهم العالي والدعم الكبير من الاتحاد القطري لكرة اليد .. 🇶🇦@Qatarhandball — جوعان بن حمد (@JoaanBinHamad) January 25, 2021

Qatar’s handball team qualified into the World Championship after winning their fourth consecutive Asian Men’s Handball Championship, beating South Korea 33 – 21 in the final, which was held in Kuwait last year.

This is the first time the World Handball Championship is being played with 32 teams, instead of 24.

The final of the tournament will be held on January 31 at the Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex.

