Qatar beats El Salvador to head to Gold Cup semi-finals

Qatar emerged triumphant over El Salvador in a 3-2 victory on Saturday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, making its way to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals.

The team’s victory was led by Almoez Ali who opened up the lead just two minutes into the game before Abdulaziz Hatem secured it with a second goal at the 8th minute.

Almoez Ali followed in the second half with a goal at the 55th minute of the game before El Salvador’s Joaquin Rivas revived his team’s hope in winning the game by scoring in the 63rd and 66th minutes.

However, the hopes were short lived with Qatar’s goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham blocking a chance at a third El Salvadorian strike.

Qatar is now expected to play against the winner of Sunday’s game between the US and Jamaica in the semi-final, which will take place on 30 July.

Last week, Qatar clinched a spot at the CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Honduras.

In the first game against Panama, Al-Annabi drew 3-3 before then thrashing Grenada 4-0.

