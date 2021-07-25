37 C
Doha
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar beats El Salvador to head to Gold Cup semi-finals

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
Source: Qatar Football Association

Last week, Qatar’s national team advanced to the quarter-finals in its first ever participation in the tournament following its win over Honduras.

Qatar emerged triumphant over El Salvador in a 3-2 victory on Saturday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, making its way to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals.

The team’s victory was led by Almoez Ali who opened up the lead just two minutes into the game before Abdulaziz Hatem secured it with a second goal at the 8th minute.

Almoez Ali followed in the second half with a goal at the 55th minute of the game before El Salvador’s Joaquin Rivas revived his team’s hope in winning the game by scoring in the 63rd and 66th minutes.

However, the hopes were short lived with Qatar’s goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham blocking a chance at a third El Salvadorian strike.

Qatar is now expected to play against the winner of Sunday’s game between the US and Jamaica in the semi-final, which will take place on 30 July.

Last week, Qatar clinched a spot at the CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Honduras.

In the first game against Panama, Al-Annabi drew 3-3 before then thrashing Grenada 4-0.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatar’s athletes secure wins at rowing, beach volleyball games at Tokyo Olympics

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Games were initially scheduled to take place last year, but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Qatar declared two victories at the Olympic...
Read more
Sports

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah cruises to first place at Spanish Baja Aragon Rally

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Qatari driver managed to come out on top after with a record time of 6 hours, 32 minutes and 44 seconds. Qatar's Nasser Saleh...
Read more
News

Rights experts slam ‘laughable’ NSO claims against Qatar, BDS amid Pegasus scandal

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Journalists, activists and several public figures were among those targeted in a campaign using Israel’s Pegasus spyware. Co-founder and CEO of Israel's surveillance company NSO...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.