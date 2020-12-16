24.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar beats Saudi Arabia to host the Asian Games 2030

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top Stories
Opening ceremony of the December 2006 Asian Games in Doha [Creative Commons]

Get ready! The Asian Games are coming to Qatar for the second time in the country’s history. 

The Olympic Council of Asia has announced Qatar will be hosting the 2030 Asian Games after a fierce bid battle between Doha and neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The council also announced that Riyadh, which came second in the vote, will be hosting the consecutive tournament in 2034. 

The announcement was made in the Omani capital, Muscat where the 39th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly was taking place. 

Qatar proposed a strong plan and referred to its already-built state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure for the tournament which Saudi Arabia has yet to build. However, the time frame gives both countries enough time to prepare exceptional tournaments. 

Qatar reveals Doha 2030 Asian Games bid logo

Doha has previously hosted the Asian Games in 2006 and Al-Thani claims that the city is “games-ready, right now.”

Qatar reveals Doha 2030 Asian Games bid logo

Last month, a delegation from the the Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee were in Doha for a three day evaluation to promote the country’s interest in bidding for the Asian Games. 

Upon their visit, Doha’s 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee explained how the country can guarantee a “gateway to a Magical Asian Games” and provided detailed presentations with interactive visits of the city’s world-class venues.

2006 Asian-Games [Creative Commons]
“Just as importantly, is why this certainty is critical for Asia. What it will mean. And how it will free Doha 2030 up to deliver legacy benefits for the whole of our continent like we have never seen before. If we are awarded the great honour of hosting the Asian Games, I can assure you that we will deliver a magical Games,” al-Thani added.

Qatar had previously hosted the Asian Games in 2006 and Al-Thani claims that the city is “games-ready, right now”.

The committee members had just wrapped up a similar visit to Saudi Arabia which is the only other country in the race to hold the games. The evaluation team said Saudi Arabia has “good potential” to host the Games.

The Asian Games 2030’s logo and slogan “Your Gateway” has been designed to showcase the blend of Qatar’s heritage and outstanding natural scenery, with its vibrant, contemporary and diverse culture, officials said. 

Read more: Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

This all comes with the backdrop of a possible thawing of relations between the two countries, which could see an end to Riyadh’s blockade on Doha that has gone on for more than three years now.

This week, Qatar’s national Olympic Committee unveiled ‘Project Legacy 21’, Doha’s 2030 Asian Games’ legacy programme, which will use the country’s expertise and experience in hosting international sporting events to provide financial investment and knowledge transfer to various National Olympic Committees across Asia. 

Much like the legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the post-tournament aspect of the 2030 Asian Games bid will see Qatar share its expertise of creating a thriving sport phenomenon in the country. Doha will also explore creating training hubs based on Aspire Academy’s programmes across Asia. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

HIA grabs best Middle East airport award for fourth consecutive year

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
HIA earns the best airport in the Middle East award for the fourth consecutive year for its top-tier service. Hamad International Airport was...
Read more
News

Flag Relay event to go ahead on National Day in exceptional circumstances

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced a fourth edition of the Flag Relay event on Friday, which will be partly held virtually. As part of...
Read more
News

Amir Tamim pardons prisoners to mark Qatar National Day

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir issued a similar pardon earlier this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has issued...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways says global airlines cheating passengers with ‘premium economy’

Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker said airlines around the world are cheating passengers with "premium economy" options. The economy class seat of Qatar Airways...

Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

News

New year, new money

News

Al Jazeera journalist files lawsuit against Saudi, UAE crown princes

Top Stories

UCL bids Qatar farewell after 10 years in Doha

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Prominent media figure Al Kuwari calls on Huawei to clarify Uighur surveillance accusations

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari says he’s reached out to the tech-giant, who he’s an ambassador for, requesting an official statement responding to recent accusations...
Read more

A deal may be imminent but how long will it take to rebuild trust within the GCC?

Opinion Kristian Coates Ulrichsen - 0
While a deal may be imminent between the Gulf Cooperation Council states, it may take longer to rebuild trust between the governments and people,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar Airways says global airlines cheating passengers with ‘premium economy’

News Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker said airlines around the world are cheating passengers with "premium economy" options. The economy class seat of Qatar Airways...
Read more

Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

News Hala Abdallah - 0
December 18 is upon us once again!  On this day each year, Qataris along with residents take to the streets to celebrate the country that...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.