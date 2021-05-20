Qatar breaks own record with over 40,000 vaccinations in one day

Data from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reveals that 40,769 vaccines were given on Wednesday, the highest number of daily jabs so far.

Qatar surpassed 40,000 daily vaccines for the first time since the start of the national vaccination campaign was launched.

Data from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) revealed that over 2,150,749 vaccines have been administered in the country so far as the inoculation drive in Qatar rapidly picks up pace.

54.7% of the eligible population have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 89.5% of those aged 60 or more. 84% of the most vulnerable group have received both doses.

The availability of more vaccines as well as the opening of more vaccination centres has allowed Qatar to exponentially ramp up its national vaccination campaign.

Read also: Need a PCR test? Here are all the approved centres in Qatar

Meanwhile, daily Covid-19 cases have been slowly decreasing, with the ministry reporting 295 new cases on Wednesday, a drastic drop from the peak of 989 daily cases in April.

This is in large part due to the fast and efficient vaccination campaign as well as the strict restrictions imposed by Qatar in early April.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday approved emergency use of the Pfzer vaccine for 12 to 15 year-old children.

This came a week after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s request for the emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine on kids aged twelve and above.

Studies proved safety of vaccines for adolescents, with results showing no symptomatic infections among vaccinated children among the aforementioned age range.

According to the findings, the shot appeared to be extremely effective on kids. Pfizer said children produced “strong antibodies” and experienced no serious side effects.

Those who have received both doses of the vaccine are 61 times less likely to require hospitalisation if infected by the virus, and 91 times less likely to require intensive care.

There have been no Covid-19 related deaths among fully vaccinated people so far. In the past 24 hours, Qatar reported 2 deaths, a drop in mortality from the past day.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube