Qatar builds healthcare centre for 20,000 people in Somalia

The charity’s latest move will assist thousands of people seeking quality health services.

Over 20,000 people are expected to benefit from Qatar Charity’s newly-inaugurated healthcare centre in Somalia, the organisation has announced.

The centre is set to provide integrated health services, including emergency aid, maternal and childcare, feeding, as well as vaccination services for those who have no access to health facilities around the area.

“The centre will provide health services for more than 20,000 people in the city and neighbouring areas in various medical specialties and assistive diagnostic services,” QC said in a tweet.

سيوفر المركز الخدمات الصحية لأكثر من 20 ألف مراجع من سكان المنطقة والمناطق المجاورة، في التخصصات الطبية المختلفة، والخدمات التشخصية المساعدة " الأشعة السينية، وتطعيم الأطفال والنساء، والتشخيصات المخبرية، والتوعية والتثقيف الصحي بالأمراض المنتشرة.#قطر_الخيرية #الصومال pic.twitter.com/rnHEwe9zNV — Qcharity_som (@Qcharity_Som) August 8, 2021

The charity’s newly-launched facility will include a reproductive health department, an emergency department, a laboratory, a vaccination room, a feeding room, a pharmacy, in addition to doctors’ rooms and administrative offices.

Health awareness and education, medicines, and treatment will also be made available for the public.

Dr. Abdullah Abdul-Qader Rafi, a doctor at the centre, said that the new facility will play a crucial role in helping thousands of people in need, noting that the nearest centre prior to QC’s facility was around 256 kilometres from the city.

The new location will reduce risks for residents who were previously exposed to long travel journeys through rugged roads and a lack of facilities.

Vice President of Galmudug Ali Dahir Eid said Qatar Charity plays a crucial role in supporting the health and well-being of the Somali community.

Read also: Qatar sends search, rescue team to Greece as wildfires rage

Over the past decade, Somalia has suffered from a weak, poorly resourced, and inequitably distributed healthcare system. The country’s health expenditure remains one of the lowest in the world, and the critical shortage of health workers puts thousands of people at risk daily.

According to statistics by WHO, around 3.2 million women and men in Somalia are in need of emergency health services.

Minister of Health of the Galmudug state Abdiweli Abdullahi Jama emphasised that the government has been searching for donors over the past few months to deliver health services to “more than 38% of the state’s population who lack healthcare facilities,” the charity noted.

Qatar’s new health centre in Somalia will greatly contribute to lessening the burdens of the government by providing high-quality health services to the residents of Hobyo City and surrounding areas.

In a speech in Moallim during the inaugural ceremony, Somalia’s First Lady Saynab Abdi Moallim expressed gratitude to the charity’s immense support for the Somali people.

QC’s various developmental projects alleviates suffering for vulnerable people, she said, noting that this is only possible thanks to the generous donations of philanthropists in Qatar.