Qatar business steps in with special offers to promote vaccination drive

Exclusive deals as well as free products and services are being offered to those that have been inoculated, in what businesses are describing as corporate social responsibility.

Customers of one of Qatar’s largest meat importers now have a new incentive to get vaccinated.

Widam Food Company said all those that been inoculated can now get their hands on exclusive discounts on all products, across all branches, for a whole month.

“Get COVID vaccine (first or second dose) and get a special discount from Widam,” the company tweeted on Monday.

The 10% discounts will be provided to those that can prove they received the dose, in an effort to encourage people to go ahead with the vaccination drive to battle the ongoing global health crisis.

The new initiative has been seen in other GCC nations across the region as well as countries around the world.

In Dubai, some restaurants are offering discounts to vaccinated customers to help the state control the pandemic without closing its doors to businesses.

Three restaurants run by Gates Hospitality in Dubai city are offering a 10% discount to residents who have completed the first dose, and 20% for those who have taken the second.

With the slogan, “Spread love, not ‘Rona”, the offer has been shared on the restaurants’ Instagram account in a bid to speed up the inoculation drive and return to normalcy.

In the United States, Detroit has some tempting deals.

The famous Italian seafood restaurant, Oak and Reel, is offering a 50% discount off anything on the menu to diners who prove that they’ve been vaccinated.

In Chicago, Jeff Hoffman, the owner of the Village Tap, a 30-year-old craft beer bar in the Roscoe Village, came up with the idea of Handing out 1,000 gift cards, each of which worth $10, to any customer who has received the vaccine.

The owner said he is “not naïve enough to think the $10 gift is enough to change someone’s mind,” however, it could help in the grand scheme of things.

“The idea, he said, is to stir up the conversation and generate enough enthusiasm among those who do participate that others “who have been on the fence” might consider the possibility of getting a shot,” according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, transportation companies are also tapping into their social responsibilities by offering free rides to vaccination sites.

In the UAE, Dubai Taxi (Hala) is offering residents across the Emirate a free ride home from 10 vaccination centres.

In February, Uber also offered a 25% discount on Uber rides, from public vaccination sites across the UAE.

