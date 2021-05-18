34 C
Qatar businesses offer percentage of profits for Palestine

By Farah AlSharif

As Israeli violence against Palestinians worsens, here is a list of businesses in Qatar that are donating to the cause:

Gaza has seen massive destruction and brutality since Israel began its bombardment on the besieged territory on May 10. So far, over 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, more than 60 of which are children.

Media offices, including the Al Jalaa building which housed the Qatar-based Al Jazeera as well as the Associated Press, have been demolished in ongoing air raids.

Settler lynch mobs and attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and the occupied territories have also left Palestinians dead or injured.

To assist Palestinians facing Israeli aggression, Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent have teamed up with some businesses in Qatar that have dedicated some, or even all, of their profits to donating to Palestine.

Read also: World reacts to ‘barbaric’ Israeli attack on Qatar Red Crescent HQ in Gaza

Skincare and beauty store Myriad Beauty is donating 40% of its profits to Palestine up until May 20. Delivery app Snoonu is donating QR1 to Palestine with every order placed on the application.

Clothing store Moonlight Concept will be allocating 15% of its profits to the cause up until May 31. Homemade goods business Spread QA will be donating 100% of its profits on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19.

Donation packages for Palestine relief are also available on the delivery app Talabat under Qatar Charity.

Through Qatar Red Crescent Society, the Brunchery restaurant will be donating to Jerusalem up until May 22, and Poco Loco will be donating 10% of their profits up until the same date.

In partnership with QRCS, the Ministry of Coffee will be donating all of its profits to Jerusalem up until May 30.

