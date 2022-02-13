Qatar calling on citizens to delay Ukraine visits during escalating tensions

Qatar’s warning over citizens traveling to Ukraine comes after reiterating it cannot replace Europe’s energy supply amid a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is urging its citizens to adjourn any intended travel to Ukraine, unless it is deemed necessary.

Kuwait and Jordan are also calling on their citizens to leave Ukraine amid the rising political tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Calls on #Qatari Citizens to Postpone Travel to #Ukraine#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/VD6tlvpHe2 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) February 12, 2022

The US has “escalated its dire warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place within days,” Al-Jazeera reported. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan instructed American nationals to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. It also warned that the US will not rescue civilians should Russia invade.

The US has temporarily deployed its soldiers at an airbase in Romania. From there, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, expressed his concerns over “a real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe” and has maintained that it will fortify its eastern flank.

The UK has also urged British nationals to evacuate Ukraine during the escalating tensions on the borders of Ukraine.

Qatar and Ukraine relations

On February 21, 2017 a draft Agreement on the establishment of the Joint Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation between Doha and Kyiv was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. It was later sealed in Qatar in April of that year.

On May 26, 2020 Qatar provided Ukraine with humanitarian medical aid through a special flight of Qatar Airways, as a result of agreements reached between the Ukrainian President and the Amir of Qatar. The package, provided by Qatar Fund for Development, was assembled to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held his first official visit to Qatar where he met with the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan on April 5th 2021.

During his visit, Qatar and Ukraine signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across various sectors, including the legal field, energy field, healthcare, youth and sports, according to the Amiri Diwan.

