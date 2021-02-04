Qatar Cancer Society marks World Cancer Day 2021

Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) marks World Cancer Day, under the theme ‘I Am and I Will’ which aims to promote cancer awareness with a focus on cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. The ‘I Am and I Will’ initiative is an empowering call for personal commitment and represents the power our actions can have in reducing the growing impact of cancer. The program is spearheaded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), of which QCS is a member.

World Cancer Day is an internationally celebrated day that aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and improving education about the disease alongside calling on governments and individuals across the world to take action. QCS will mark World Cancer Day with a private drive through event at Cars Cinema (Lusail) in cooperation with Mawater Centre and Qatar Motorcycle Centre (in line with current COVID-19 restriction requirements.)

Dr. Hadi Mohamad Abu Rasheed –Acting Head of Professional Development and Scientific Research Department at Qatar Cancer society said “To mark the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day, UICC commissioned a global survey to form an up-to-date picture of the public’s experiences, views, and behaviours around cancer. The survey conducted by Ipsos, includes more than 15,000 adults across 20 countries. The survey’s results, detailed in UICC’s report , indicate a clear divide between higher and lower socioeconomic groups when it comes to knowledge and awareness of cancer risks and, as a result, the practice of behaviours to limit such risk.”

He adds, “To help raise greater awareness around cancer and to support health-promoting behaviours so that no one gets left behind, UICC is calling for all governments to prioritise cancer awareness-raising and prevention. Governments must ensure the public is provided with up-to-date information on cancer risks and cancer prevention. Policies must be implemented to help reduce the consumption of known cancer-causing products. Investing proactively in national cancer control planning and the establishment of population-based registries is essential as we continue to raise awareness with each new generation.”

According to the recent Qatar National Cancer Registry (QNCR):

The most commonly diagnosed cancers amongst men in Qatar are Colorectal cancer Prostate cancer,. Leukaemia, Non-Melanoma skin cancer and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

The most commonly diagnosed cancers amongst women in Qatar are Breast cancer, Thyroid Gland cancer, Colorectal cancer, Uterus cancer and Non-Melanoma Skin cancer

1566 people were newly diagnosed with cancer.

58% of all new cases were males and 42% were female.

21% of the cases were Qataris, while 79% were Non-Qataris

1 out of 7 individuals in Qatar may be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 75 years old

Dr Hadi explains, “The ‘I Am and I Will’ campaign, calls on each person to use World Cancer Day as an opportunity to improve your understanding of cancer risk factors, making a personal commitment to reduce your own cancer risks. You must take advantage of what your health system can provide, including getting a check-up, getting screened, and getting vaccinated.”

For more information on Cancer Awareness and prevention support in Qatar visit Hamad Medical Centre – National Centre for Cancer Care and Research

