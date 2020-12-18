21.8 C
Doha
Friday, December 18, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar celebrates National Day by thanking medics and frontline workers

By Doha News Team

-

Top Stories

Each year, on the 18th of December, the country celebrates its National Day, and each year there is a unique theme to the celebrations. This year it’s gratitude, and a special thanks to doctors, nurses and all of those who’ve been leading the fight against the coronavirus. 

In line with the Qatar National Day 2020 [QND] message of thanks, the annual parade along Doha’s corniche featured a special appearance by medical professionals and volunteers.

Leading the march down the capital’s iconic seafront road, were battalions of doctors, nurses, paramedics and volunteers from the Qatar Red Crescent society. As they passed by the country’s leader, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir stood up from his seat to applaud them. The image was captured on camera and has been circulating on social media.

Despite Qatar appearing to initially struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, the high numbers of infections in the country did not translate into fatalities, and now, the country has one of the lowest infection rates in the world. A big reason for this has been the sacrifice and dedication of those working in the health sector.

Medical professionals participating in the National Day parade

Consequently, authorities made sure that at the centre of this year’s celebration was an acknowledgement of the mammoth efforts exerted by those manning the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.

Read also: Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

Aside from the doctors leading the parade itself, attendance at the spectacle, which is normally open to anyone from the public, was limited this year to family members of healthcare workers.

Volunteers from the Qatar Red Crescent Society were also honoured during this year’s National Day parade

The official slogan for Qatar National Day 2020 translates to “We thank you (God) Lord of The Throne”. There’s no doubt that this year has been a difficult one for so many people, but it has also been an inspirational one, and there is a lot to be thankful for. Seeing how selfless and caring people were as they tried to protect others, how united we can become when we focus on our common humanity and not our differences; that’s been one of the silver linings of 2020. And for that many people in Qatar are grateful.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Mall of Qatar celebrates National Day with educational and entertainment activities

Doha News Team - 0
Amiri Cup Final to be Broadcast and Raffle Draw for the "Pick and Choose" shopping festival to be held Mall of Qatar is marking Qatar...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:57

The Round Up | 17 December 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on The Round Up today Detained Australian professor ‘moved to deportation centre’ Qatari officials celebrate Qatar’s latest Asian Games 2030 victory US official hopes Gulf...
Read more
DN Reports
00:01:32

Happy Qatar National Day!

Farah Gomaa - 0
This year’s slogan for Qatar National Day is all about gratitude. To mark this joyous occasion, we asked our audience what they are most...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Things To Do

Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

Hala Abdallah - 0
December 18 is upon us once again!  On this day each year, Qataris along with residents take to the streets to celebrate the country that...

Qatar beats Saudi Arabia to host the Asian Games 2030

Top Stories

UCL bids Qatar farewell after 10 years in Doha

News

New year, new money

Top Stories

Australian university professor and son detained in Qatar for five months...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.