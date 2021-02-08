23 C
Qatar Charity aids thousands in Kosovo amid heightened COVID-19 risk

By Hala Abdallah

Food aid has been distributed to 2,000 families in-need in Kosovo.

As part of the “Warmth and Peace” campaign, Qatar Charity (QC) launched a project to help people of Kosovo amid icy winter weather and an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With donations from benefactors in Qatar, QC distributed food aid to “2,000 needy families in Kosovo to help them meet their essential needs during winter, in light of the coronavirus pandemic,” the charity said in a statement.

Basic foodstuffs and blankets were distributed across various municipalities nationwide, including Fushë Kosova, Skenderaj, Skenderaj, Podujeva, and Mitrovic. 

QC said it was keen on delivering the supplies in the safest way possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the region, delivering food baskets to the homes of people in need, in order to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Read also: Qatar Charity pumps half a million dollars into Palestine sewage, water projects

“Shaaban Huma, a beneficiary of the food aid and a breadwinner for a family of three, who lost the job due to the coronavirus, said that the assistance is a big support to him in light of these problematic circumstances,” stated QC.

The charity said the project in Kosovo is not just limited to food and clothes distributions, but also aims to benefit orphans and support people with special needs and low-income families

“More than 500 income-generating projects, as well as over 1,000 water and sanitation projects, have been implemented, while a housing complex has been built at an estimated cost of 12 million riyals.

“The complex includes 40 homes for the poor, a clinic, a community centre and a school, in addition to shops and a mosque,” a statement said. 

