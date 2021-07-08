Qatar Charity begins work on ‘largest housing projects’ for displaced Syrians

UN statistics say that at least 13.4 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Qatar Charity has laid the foundation stone for Al Amal City, which is set to be one of the largest housing projects for internally displaced Syrians in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The project, in partnership with the Turkish IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, is worth $7,500,000 and will have 1,400 houses for Syrians as well as educational and service facilities aimed at benefitting 8,800 people.

“This multi-service city is a gift from the Qatari people to our Syrian brothers, and was designed guided by the 2021 Syria Humanitarian Response Plan to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals,” said Qatar Charity’s CEO Youssef Al-Kuwari.

According Al-Kuwari, the residential city was named Al Amal or hope, as the charity aims to restore faith to the families, noting that the need of shelter among people in northern Syria has increased this year in comparison to 2020.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Qatar Charity and IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation also took place during the stone laying ceremony.

This was attended by Bulent Yldrm, CEO of IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation in Kilis, a Turkish city near the Syrian border; the Governor of Kilis, Recep Soyturk; and a representative of the Turkish Red Crescent.

“The State of Qatar and the Qatari people were the first to stand by us in addressing this humanitarian crisis,” said Yldrm.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR], at least 13.4 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 6.7 million are internally displaced.

Globally, there are 6.6 million Syrian refugees around the world, of which 5.6 million are currently taking refuge in nearby countries, including Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

