Qatar Charity bolsters Syria women and children’s hospital with essential equipment

The charity has aided the Al-Mahaba Hospital in Afrin which provides services to thousands of families in the city and neighbouring villages.

Qatar Charity has equipped and operated the Al-Mahaba Hospital for Women and Children in the city of Afrin in northern Syria.

The hospital provides services to thousands of families in Afrin, neighbouring areas and villages with funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

Approximately 5,000 children benefit from Al-Mahaba’s medical facilities every month, including obstetrics and gynaecology, a laboratory and a pharmacy that provides free medicine.

The hospital also provides infection control training to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Director General of Projects at QFFD Misfer Al Shahwani emphasised the importance of ensuring the continuous availability of basic, life-saving health services throughout the period of instability caused by the global pandemic and the challenges faced by the health sector.

Al Shahwani also stressed that the project was in line with QFFD’s sustainable development goals to provide safe access to health services.

The hospital project is part of the “Quest Health” initiative which was launched by QFFD at the beginning of 2021.

Through the Quest Health, Qatar Charity, with funding from QFFD, were able to open two hospitals, six medical centres and strategic medical warehouses, as well as an integrated ambulance system and an outpatient centre in two locations in Syria.

The city of Afrin, located in the northern countryside of Aleppo, has witnessed the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Syrian families as a result of the ongoing political crisis in Syria.

The decade-long conflict has crippled the health sector for residents of the city and the displaced alike, and has had a severe impact on medical services in the region, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

