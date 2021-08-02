38.2 C
Doha
Monday, August 2, 2021
Home News

Qatar Charity builds homes for struggling families in Pakistan

By Farah AlSharif

-

[Source: Qatar Charity]

Qatar Charity is continuing its efforts to uplift the living standards of underprivileged communities all around the world.

Qatar Charity (QC) has built two houses for two families in need in Pakistan, where the charity has already constructed 36 houses in the last three years, providing 252 people across the country with shelter.

The two 126.4sqm homes are both located in the Jhang district of the Pakistani province of Punjab. They include two bedrooms, a kitchen, a toilet, a washroom, a courtyard, an area to wash clothes and a motorised water pump equipped with a water tank. The homes also include a boundary wall with a gate.

The families previously lived in mud houses due to poverty. QC selected beneficiaries who are suffering from financial burdens or are the sole breadwinners of their families, in addition to those with special needs, either due to physical disabilities or chronic diseases.

“As my father and I are persons with special needs, having our own home was a distant dream that came true with the intervention of Qatar Charity,” said one of the beneficiaries Shugufta Rani, who had to live in a mud house belonging to her parents along with her two young daughters after the death of her husband.

Read also: Qatar sends second batch of aid to Lebanon

Another beneficiary, Rab Nawaz, said that “Qatar Charity has made a noble deed by providing us with a home to live a dignified life.”

Nawaz, who suffers from chronic liver and kidney diseases, is the sole breadwinner of a family of six, who were forced to live in a mud house and were at the risk of weather severities.

“Qatar Charity has been doing a lot to uplift the socio-economic status of people in the Jhang district since the last couple of years,” said additional deputy commissioner of the Jhang district Shahid Abbas.

“I have seen them making a lot of efforts in implementing projects in the fields of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), in addition to carrying out social welfare projects,” he added.

