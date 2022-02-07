18 C
Doha
Monday, February 7, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar Charity builds housing complex for thousands of Syrians

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

[QNA]
Millions of Syrians remain without shelter, scattered in refugee camps across the region. Now, thousands will have a safe home to sleep in at night. 

Nearly 13,800 internally displaced Syrians in Aleppo will soon have a warm and secure home within Qatar Charity’s (QC) largest housing project, the organisation announced.

The 280,000 square-meter area, expected to be fully completed by 2023, will have 1,400 housing units for displaced Syrians in Azaz, Aleppo, providing them with shelter and settlement in the war-torn country.

It is named Al Amal, or hope, as a metaphor for QC’s goal to restore faith to thousands of vulnerable people in Northern Syria who continue to live in harsh conditions since the Assad regime began a violent crackdown on peaceful protests in Syria, in 2011.

Qatar reiterates refusal to normalise with Assad regime

The $7,500,000 city will also have educational and service facilities to ensure comfort and well-being, including schools, a mosque, kindergartens, a health centre, a market and playgrounds for children.

An integrated infrastructure will also be available to provide necessary services such as water, roads, electricity and sewage networks according to Director of the International Programmes and Development department at Qatar Charity, Khaled Al-Yafei.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR], at least 13.4 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 6.7 million are internally displaced.

There are 6.6 million Syrian refugees around the world, of which 5.6 million of them are currently taking refuge in nearby countries, including Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

To date, the project is nearly 20% complete, according to the charity.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar reiterates refusal to normalise with Assad regime

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf state was amongst the countries that called on dictator Bashar Al-Assad to step down at the beginning of the Syrian revolution. Qatar's Foreign...
Read more
Qatar 2022

South Korea qualify for the 2022 World Cup: all you need to know

Nathenael Gemechu - 0
South Korea beat Syria 2-0 in Dubai to become the 15th nation to qualify for the 2022 world cup. South Korea took on Syria in...
Read more
News

Qatar Charity distributes winter essentials to thousands of workers in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The aid includes warm clothes, jackets and blankets for thousands of workers across the country.  Over one thousand workers in Qatar are expected to benefit...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.