Qatar Charity builds housing complex for thousands of Syrians

Nearly 13,800 internally displaced Syrians in Aleppo will soon have a warm and secure home within Qatar Charity’s (QC) largest housing project, the organisation announced.
The 280,000 square-meter area, expected to be fully completed by 2023, will have 1,400 housing units for displaced Syrians in Azaz, Aleppo, providing them with shelter and settlement in the war-torn country.
It is named Al Amal, or hope, as a metaphor for QC’s goal to restore faith to thousands of vulnerable people in Northern Syria who continue to live in harsh conditions since the Assad regime began a violent crackdown on peaceful protests in Syria, in 2011.
The $7,500,000 city will also have educational and service facilities to ensure comfort and well-being, including schools, a mosque, kindergartens, a health centre, a market and playgrounds for children.
An integrated infrastructure will also be available to provide necessary services such as water, roads, electricity and sewage networks according to Director of the International Programmes and Development department at Qatar Charity, Khaled Al-Yafei.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR], at least 13.4 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 6.7 million are internally displaced.
There are 6.6 million Syrian refugees around the world, of which 5.6 million of them are currently taking refuge in nearby countries, including Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.
To date, the project is nearly 20% complete, according to the charity.
