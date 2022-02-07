Qatar Charity builds housing complex for thousands of Syrians

Millions of Syrians remain without shelter, scattered in refugee camps across the region. Now, thousands will have a safe home to sleep in at night.

Nearly 13,800 internally displaced Syrians in Aleppo will soon have a warm and secure home within Qatar Charity's (QC) largest housing project, the organisation announced. The 280,000 square-meter area, expected to be fully completed by 2023, will have 1,400 housing units for displaced Syrians in Azaz, Aleppo, providing them with shelter and settlement in the war-torn country. It is named Al Amal, or hope, as a metaphor for QC's goal to restore faith to thousands of vulnerable people in Northern Syria who continue to live in harsh conditions since the Assad regime began a violent crackdown on peaceful protests in Syria, in 2011.