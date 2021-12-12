22 C
Doha
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Qatar Charity constructs eco-friendly medical waste treatment plant in Gaza

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Source: OCHA

The project aims to develop and facilitate the treatment and safe disposal of medical waste in Gaza.

Qatar Charity [QC] has constructed a medical waste treatment plant for thousands of citizens in the besieged Gaza Strip to help ease some of their sufferings under illegal Israeli occupation.

The QAR 1 million top-tech plant is powered by electric and solar energy and is one of various projects that aim to develop and facilitate the treatment and safe disposal of medical waste in environmentally and socially effective ways.

The local charity has supplied, installed, and operated a solar energy system in the area in an effort to provide the electricity necessary to operate the project without interruption, given Israel’s grip on electricity in the occupied enclave.

QC has also carried out the supply, installation, and operation of medium-voltage overhead and underground power lines for the medical waste treatment plant, it said in a statement.

The latest effort comes in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Local Government, the Joint Services Council for Solid Waste Management, and many international institutions working in the Gaza Strip.

It also comes as part of a partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that led a 2019 health care waste management system project to operationalise the medical waste management system in southern Gaza.

It also works on reducing the operational expenses of the treatment, which was carried out through generators that require very high operating expenses.

In the inaugural ceremony, the Mayor of Khan Yunis Alaa El-Din El-Batta thanked Qatar and all benefactors for helping improve services provided for the Palestinian people in all fields and commended the efforts of all those who contributed to the project.

Rebuilding homes

Meanwhile, the charity restored and rebuilt over 1,600 houses in the besieged Gaza Strip last month.

More than 10,000 underprivileged people benefited from the assistance, which has helped ease some of the economic and social burdens caused by the ongoing Israeli siege.

Hundreds of houses have been destroyed and thousands of people have been injured by Israeli bombing in the past year alone.

Earlier this year, Qatar pledged some $500 million in financial assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip for the year 2021. The aid plan was to be used to pay salaries, help families in need, and contribute to a power station as Gaza continues to suffer from stifling living conditions, including an ongoing electricity crisis, imposed by the Israeli occupation.

After Israel launched an 11-day relentless bombardment campaign on the impoverished Gaza Strip earlier this year, killing over 250 Palestinians, aid to the enclave became even more direly needed.

Israeli airstrikes and missile attacks destroyed several schools, homes, healthcare facilities, buildings that housed media offices in Gaza and many more.

The Qatari donation is set to help rebuild around 45 housing units, in addition to some other facilities, Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al-Khater said to Sky News in June.

© Doha News 2020.