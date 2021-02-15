Qatar Charity deploys convoys to aid refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey

200 convoys will be sent to aid Syrian refugees in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Qatar Charity (QC) announced that its ‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ drive will be launched from the Turkish-Syrian border on Monday, on a mission to deliver aid to refugees in at least three countries.

Thousands of Syrian refugees will receive food, shelter, and medical aid, as well as winter supplies, as part of the charity’s “Warmth and Peace” campaign, QC said.

At least 200 convoys will be deployed to Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon.

The drive, scheduled to last till March 10, comes at the height of the winter season, which has seen Syrian refugees suffer through adverse weather conditions as well as a health pandemic that has worsened their circumstances.

“Qatar Charity calls on benefactors in Qatar to extend support to ‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ to maximise the number of beneficiary refugees, keeping them warm and meeting their basic needs in this disastrous time,” stated QC.

The “Warmth and Peace” campaign was first established by QC with the aim to support displaced refugees and disadvantaged communities around the world during the winter season.

“The suffering increases and the number of winter victims worsens every year, and since their warmth means their survival; we are launching ‘Warmth and Peace Campaign’ to relieve the victims of winter,” said the charity.

