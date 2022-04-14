Qatar Charity distributes hundreds of Iftar meals daily

More than 500 people from low-income families in Qatar are receiving ready-to-eat Iftar meals daily from Qatar Charity [QC] as part of its ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive.

The organisation kicked off its ‘Charity Kitchen’ initiative on the first day of the holy month to help as many families as possible to have enough food on the table to break their fast. The food boxes are cooked by skilled chefs in well equipped home kitchens that are licensed by relevant authorities.

Different types of food are donated at the Al Ahli Sports Club to the charity, then they are taken to the kitchen to prepare Iftar meals for more than 100 families daily. The materials which are donated come from different companies, restaurants, and individuals who want to help those in need during Ramadan. The ready-to-eat meals are then delivered by volunteers to the homes of the beneficiaries in various areas around the Gulf nation before Iftar every day in a manner that ‘respects their privacy and preserves their dignity,’ the charity highlighted.

Qatar rolls out ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive to help millions globally In addition, the charity is also implementing another Iftar drive to benefit around 30,000 people from low-income expatriates and workers throughout the month at a rate of 1,000 meals a day. The project targets families of nine communities residing in Qatar from various Asian, Arab, and African countries, including Kenya, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Tunisia, and Morocco. ‘Ramadan of Hope’ Qatar Charity aims to help more than two million people from 40 different countries around the world as part of its latest ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive in 2022.

The 133 million QAR campaign includes a number of seasonal projects that aim to help those in need during the holy month. The project includes several initiatives that cover a variety of needs, including meals, Zakat, clothes, gifts, and toys.

Funded by generous donations from the public, the drive started on the first day of Ramadan and is currently being implemented in coordination with the organisation’s field offices as well as partners in 40 countries on three continents. Its main focus is the crisis-hit regions and poverty-stricken communities.

“The Ramadan of Hope drive, with the support of philanthropists, aspires to implement several seasonal projects in Qatar during Ramadan to benefit workers, low-income families and orphans,” said Faisal Rashid al-Fehaida, CEO’s assistant for the Programmes and Community Development sector, last month.

As part of its Ramadan activities in Qatar, Qatar Charity also aims to deliver QR 84 million in social assistance, implement community and cultural programs, and produce media and social media programs.

The charity urges more people to donate to ensure as much aid is reaching those in need. Those who wish to donate can do so through QC’s website, app, branches, and collection points located in malls and commercial centers, in addition to requesting a “Home Collector” by calling 44667711 to issue a request.

