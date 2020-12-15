20 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Qatar Charity distributes winter clothes to workers at Katara

By Hala Abdallah

Qatar Charity (QC) distributed winter essentials to workers at Katara’s 10th Traditional Dhow Festival, as part of its continued “Warmth and Peace” campaign.

The donations included warm clothes and jackets given to low-income workers to ensure their wellbeing during the winter season.

The charity is a global one, providing essentials to people displaced due to wars and natural disasters, but the donations aren’t limited to people abroad. Qatar Charity aimed to demonstrate society’s appreciation to Qatar based workers who often operate under difficult conditions.

Medical health services are also an essential part of the donations. As part of QC’s drive, workers will receive medical examinations, health awareness sessions, health supplies and medical guidance on winter diseases and how to prevent them.

Lectures on how to prevent coronavirus infection will be given as education spreads awareness and action on how to combat coronavirus in disadvantaged communities.

Qatar charity donates over $6.5 million to support relief work in Syria 

The Warmth and Peace winter campaign was launched this year by Qatar Charity with the help and support of citizen and resident donors. 

“The campaign seeks to reach about one million displaced persons, refugees, needy and affected people and to assist them in 19 African, Asian and European countries at a total cost of about QR 66 million,” according to QC.

The campaign is currently working on providing urgent winter aid to refugees and displaced people around the world including in Syria, Yemen, Palestine, Jordan and Bangladesh.

In addition, the campaign will distribute an integrated winter bag for orphans in Kosovo, Palestine, Nepal, Pakistan, Bosnia, Turkey, Albania, Tunisia , Lebanon and Jordan, stated the charity. 











