Qatar Charity distributes winter essentials to thousands of workers in Qatar

The aid includes warm clothes, jackets and blankets for thousands of workers across the country.

Over one thousand workers in Qatar are expected to benefit from Qatar Charity‘s (QC) latest winter initiative in an effort to alleviate some of their suffering during the country’s coldest winter yet, the charity has announced.

As part of the “Warmth and Peace” drive, winter essentials were distributed to 500 workers in the municipalities of Al Daayen and Al Shamal, and other areas across the Gulf state, with another 700 expected to receive aid in the upcoming days.

The essentials, which are distributed in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality, include warm clothes, jackets, and blankets.

Workers often labour long hours during the night and early mornings, rendering them vulnerable to wind and cold weather. The charity’s recent aid will thus help them keep warm during the season and assist them in meeting their winter needs.

Fatima Jumah al-Mohannadi, director of the QC programme and community development department, highlighted the organisation’s keenness to provide essential services to various sections of the community, both locally and abroad.

She stated that the campaign is only one of many initiatives the charity is organising to ensure the workers’ safety and security in the country, highlighting that it is a “gesture of social solidarity with the workers and an appreciation of their work.”

Al Daayen Municipality Director Rashid al-Khayarin thanked QC for its support, noting that the charity “made them [workers] happy by distributing the winter essentials to them, as it always does, in recognition of their tremendous efforts and significant contributions to the success of many projects and the beautification of public parks and places within the country.”

Qatar Charity’s “Warmth and Peace”

The “Warmth and Peace” campaign provides humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands in need locally and across the globe, with the help of generous donations from Qatar.

In recent weeks alone, the charity was able to help over 20,000 vulnerable people in various countries with essential winter aid to alleviate some of their suffering during the harsh winter season.

Orphans and needy families in Kosovo, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan continue to receive aid and winter supplies as the initiative remains ongoing.

The aid has included warm clothes, tents for refugees, heaters and food supplies, depending on the community’s need.

Over 250 families in Palestine also received water and gas heaters to help them stave off the cold in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah, Jenin, Jericho, Nablus, Yaffa and Bethlehem.

Those who wish to donate to the campaign can still do so by visiting QC’s website, mobile application, any of its offices, or through a phone number.