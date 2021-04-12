Qatar Charity donated over $24 million in Covid-19 aid to 60 countries

The charity has helped thousands of people around the world tackle Covid-19 in their countries.

Qatar Charity [QC] has donated over $24 million in aid to 60 countries as part of a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations were made to support several local health sectors in various countries in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease, Mohamed Ali Al Ghamdi, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office at QC announced.

Among the most recent QC projects was the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to inaccessible areas using drones.

The charity’s initiative is part of its ongoing humanitarian support and mission to provide disadvantaged people with all necessary medical supplies, including the vaccine, to protect them from the virus, the Customer Service Manager at QC, Abdulaziz Jassim Haji, added in an interview aired on Qatar TV.

The NGO has initiated various projects in the field of humanitarian and development work, making it one of the largest charitable organisations in the Middle East and North Africa.

In a lecture presented by Al-Ghamadi titled “Charitable Work Organisations in Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic,” the official said the organisation is built on transparency and compliance, achievement and creativity, responsibility and accountability, cooperation and integration, in addition to other values that are essential globally for positive change.

Al Ghamadi added that the non-profit organisation aims to leave imprints locally and globally, especially in times of need like the pandemic. QC has paid great attention to spreading the culture of volunteer work through various programs to encourage residents and citizens to participate in charitable work and develop a society based on support and giving back, he added.

More than 2 million people have been assisted by the charity around the world. In the Gulf state, QC said it launched several campaigns to provide support for the local community.

“We distributed several medical packages to more than 1 million and 168,000 beneficiaries. We also equipped two buildings in Industrial city to be adequate for quarantining,” QC official said last month.

But QC isn’t the only Qatari entity to step in to help the world with the pandemic.

Qatar Red Crescent [QRCS] on Monday announced a major $100 million initiative to vaccinate more than three million refugees and displaced people in 20 countries around the world.

The initiative, titled “I Am Vaccinated, I Donated”, kicked off on Monday in collaboration with the World Health Organization and is scheduled to run for three years, covering 20 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“Implementation will be carried out through the World Health Organization, according to the procedures adopted in each country, in coordination with the concerned authorities,” said QRCS in a statement.

Up to 3,650,000 of vulnerable populations, including internally displaced people and migrant communities will be vaccinated as part of the campaign.

Some of the countries listed by QRCS were Afghanistan, Bangladesh, northern Syria, occupied Palestinian territories, and Yemen. Each country will be receiving 400,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.